Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,418 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIPC opened at $42.34 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

