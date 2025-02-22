Principal Securities Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 164,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

