Principal Securities Inc. Buys 515 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

