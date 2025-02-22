Principal Securities Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

XSVM stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $757.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $61.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

