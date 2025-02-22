Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

