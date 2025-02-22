Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $462.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.67.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

