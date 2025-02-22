Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 77.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 98.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCG opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

