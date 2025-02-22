Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $19,320,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RL opened at $277.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

