Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 230,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $77.05 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

