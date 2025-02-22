Principal Securities Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,826.76. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $103,277.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,813,096.55. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,792 shares of company stock valued at $465,998. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.66 and a 52-week high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.