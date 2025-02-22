Principal Securities Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $74.96 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

