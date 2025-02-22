Principal Securities Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.93 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.