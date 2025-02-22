Principal Securities Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

