Principal Securities Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMPT. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,044,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 946,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

XMPT opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

