Principal Securities Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

