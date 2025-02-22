Principal Securities Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $434.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.52 and a 200-day moving average of $427.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

