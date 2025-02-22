Principal Securities Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $152.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.