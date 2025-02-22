Principal Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

