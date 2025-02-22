Principal Securities Inc. Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.67%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

