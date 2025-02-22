Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

