Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,776.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VCR opened at $365.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

