Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.