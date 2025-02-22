Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BAUG opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

