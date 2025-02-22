Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

F stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

