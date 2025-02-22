Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,033 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

