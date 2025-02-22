Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,477 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 3.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.