Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ferguson by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,390,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,799,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.10. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $225.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

