Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $606.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $243.99 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

