Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 4,015 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after purchasing an additional 424,990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

