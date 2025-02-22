Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after purchasing an additional 267,855 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,652.16. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Benchmark boosted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $199.94 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

