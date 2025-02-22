Principal Securities Inc. Sells 154 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,018,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,145,000 after buying an additional 236,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

