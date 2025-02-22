Principal Securities Inc. Sells 52,150 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMDE. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

FMDE stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.