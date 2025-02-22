Principal Securities Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 308,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS BFEB opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.