Principal Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

