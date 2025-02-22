Q1 Earnings Estimate for AXSM Issued By HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.64.

AXSM opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

