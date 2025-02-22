Q1 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Issued By Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$158.45.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE CJT opened at C$101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.88. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.01 and a 12 month high of C$144.97.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.