Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Qualys Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $174.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,032 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,627.84. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,288 shares of company stock worth $5,204,906. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.