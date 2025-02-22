Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

