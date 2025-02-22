Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,144 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $302.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.68. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $760,749.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,473.44. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

