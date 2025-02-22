Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,218 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exponent were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.