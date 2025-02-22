Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,706 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Hancock Whitney worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 170.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

