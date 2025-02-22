Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,257 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 145.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

