Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Qorvo worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,920,000 after buying an additional 101,742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,328,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Qorvo by 140.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 487,621 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 832,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 645,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of QRVO opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 271.68, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.41.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

