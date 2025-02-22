Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

