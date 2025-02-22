Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,035,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $166.04 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

