Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of UMB Financial worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in UMB Financial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 199,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960,384.80. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

