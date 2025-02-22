Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 559.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 104,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Shares of HR opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.66%.

In other news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

