Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of HF Sinclair worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.22.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

