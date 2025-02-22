Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,975 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ATI were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ATI by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ATI by 159.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,141 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Trading Down 4.9 %

ATI opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.