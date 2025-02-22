Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,705 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five Below were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

